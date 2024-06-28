Data: 9% UK adults watch political TV programmes

Data from Kantar Media TGI is showing that 9 per cent of UK adults say they usually watch political programmes on TV, which equates to around 5 million people. That is a higher proportion than those that watch chat shows, science programmes or arts & culture series.

Digging into this 9 per cent, the data reveals:

Informed and attentive: They are 84 per cent more likely than the average adult to read the financial pages of newspapers and 25 per cent more likely to notice the advertisements in their favourite publications. But they are also stubborn with 54 per cent more likely to not change from their go-to paper.

Older and more financially secure: 37 per cent are over the age of 65 while being 23 per cent more likely to claim a family income above £75,000 and 25 per cent more likely to own their home outright

Keeping their finger on the financial pulse: This group is 33 per cent more likely than the average adult to look for profitable ways to invest their money and 28 per cent more likely to say that the economic outlook heavily affects their purchasing behaviour.