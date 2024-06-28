Data: Netflix leads UK streaming in Q2; Prime Video close

Netflix continues to hold the reins of the UK streaming market in Q2 2024 with Prime Video closely following behind a 1 per cent gap, according to data from JustWatch – the international streaming guide. Meanwhile, ITVX and Now TV closely battle for 5th place with equal market share.

Apple TV+ and ITVX are at the “forefront of change” notes JustWatch, winning over a 1 per cent increase in market shares each. Meanwhile, Prime Video and Now TV both fell by 1 per cent each throughout the past three months (April 1st to June 30th).



(The data does not include BBC iPlayer, as the report only covers SVoD services. ITVX and Channel 4 are included as they both offer ad-free subscription options.)

