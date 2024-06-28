Esports World Cup partners with WBD

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and the Esports World Cup Foundation have announced a partnership that will see coverage of the multi-genre eSports competition on WBD platforms across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Harnessing WBD’s network, the partnership will lean on the Eurosport and CNN brands to help the Esports World Cup reach new audiences across the globe through a multi-platform approach. From eSports shows to new social media formats, to a dedicated section on the Eurosport website, WBD says it will ensure every major story is told in full throughout the eight-week event.

Mike Rich, Head of WBD, Sports & Lifestyle International Brand Partnerships, said: “Esports World Cup is a competition where sport meets entertainment which aligns neatly with Warner Bros Discovery’s ambition for our streaming services to become the premier sports and entertainment destination for consumers. With the popularity of eSports continuing to grow, partnering with the Esports World Cup affords Warner Bros Discovery a unique opportunity to reach new audiences and celebrate its fandom.”

Ralf Reichert, CEO Esports World Cup Foundation, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros to bring the excitement and drama of the Esports World Cup to an even broader global audience. This collaboration allows us to leverage their extensive network and expertise across Eurosport, CNN, and other platforms to create amazing content and reach new fans in ways we never could before. We’re confident that this partnership will not only elevate the visibility of the Esports World Cup but also reignite passion for competitive gaming worldwide.”

Kicking off on July 3rd, the Esports World Cup features a unique cross-game structure that will pit the world’s top eSports teams and athletes against one another for the largest-ever prize pool of over $60 million. Debuting in the summer of 2024, gamers, publishers, and fans from around the globe will come together in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to crown the world’s first Esports World Cup Club Champion.

As well as Eurosport and CNN coverage, Max and discovery+ will also offer viewers live streaming of selected sessions from the Esports World Cup.