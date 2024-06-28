Fubo on Comcast’s Xfinity Flex, Xumo Stream Box, Xumo TV

FuboTV, the sports-first live TV streaming platform, has announced the launch of its app on Comcast’s entertainment platforms Xfinity Flex, Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV across the US.

“Live sports is best enjoyed on the big screen – in fact, 95 per cent of Fubo viewers are watching their favourite content on connected and smart televisions,” said Isaac Josephson, SVP, Product Management, Fubo. “We’re thrilled to add Comcast’s Xfinity Flex, Xumo TV and Xumo Stream Box streaming platforms to Fubo’s suite of TV devices. A big shout out to the many teams across Fubo and Comcast for their hard work in bringing our premium user experience to Comcast streaming customers.”

“For many consumers, one of the first things they look for in a streaming service is whether it provides access to their favourite sports,” said added Dixon, Senior Vice President, Entertainment, Comcast. “With a huge collection of sports-focused channels ranging from local broadcast to national networks covering the biggest and smallest of sports, Fubo is a great addition to the growing catalog of streaming options available on our platforms.”