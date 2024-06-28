La Liga crackdown on pirate watchers

La Liga is now directly approaching viewers who watch pirate football in Spain, and asking them for €450.16 in compensation to avoid trial.

La Liga, Spain’s top flight league, is sending certificated letters to viewers who they have determined have had access to pirate TV football platforms through their ISP. La Liga informs the recipients that, according to the information given by their Internet Service Provider, their network has had access to pirate platforms, including details of IP addresses and the matches watched .

Then, La Liga is proposing a deal to avoid going to court under three conditions: (1) admitting that through their network there was an illicit access to La Liga content; (2) stopping immediately using those platforms; (3) and paying a €450.16 compensarion for damages.

The delivery of these letters comes some three months after a Spanish court ruled that La Liga has the right to get information from telco operators about those who were accessing pirate platforms.