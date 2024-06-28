Report: Sports ad delivery is growing

TV measurement company, iSpot.tv, has released the first in a series of data-driven research reports that highlight the need for more precise ad buying during live sports programming.

Every Second Counts, authored by Dave Coletti, iSpot VP of Sports Insights and Strategy, examines the differences between the industry-standard Average Commercial Minute (ACM) measurement of ads vs exact-ad impression deliveries — and analyses the opportunities surrounding the latter. The report specifically takes a focused look at live sports, and applies both ACM and exact-ad measurement methodologies in order to find differences, commonalities and where underperformance of ad delivery exists within specific sporting events.

The report leverages iSpot data to uncover several key findings about how media has been bought and sold historically, and how it might evolve in the future. Among the top sports advertisers, for instance, there’s a great divide between spot-level impressions and average audiences — especially when games are lopsided. Key insights include: