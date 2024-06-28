Report: Sports ad delivery is growing
Key insights include:
Sports ad delivery is growing. iSpot data found a 12 per cent increase in sports TV ad impressions since 2023, with over 900 billion ad impressions generated by sports content in the past year (and was 14 per cent of all national linear TV ad impressions).
Time for a new metric? Average Commercial Minute (ACM) Audience – average of all ad minutes that ran during a programme – has long been the transactional norm, as a proxy for previously unattainable spot-level impressions (SLI). But those limitations no longer exist, and big data can tell advertisers the precise audience delivery of each ad delivery.
Difference In Data. Among the NFL’s top advertisers, there’s a great divide between spot-level impressions and average audiences – especially when games are lopsided. iSpot found that six of the NFL’s top 15 advertisers saw meaningful impressions under-delivery compared to the ACM metric they likely bought on.