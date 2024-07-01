18.4m watch England knock out Slovakia

ITV drew its biggest audience in two years on June 30th as a peak audience of 18.4 million watched England eliminate Slovakia from the Euro 2024 tournament.

An average audience of 15.6 million tuned in for the game – equating to 66 per cent of the nation’s TV audience -which saw England trail by a goal for a long period, before Jude Bellingham produced an injury-time equaliser. Harry Kane then scored England’s winner in extra-time to see the Three Lions progress in the tournament.

It was ITV’s biggest audience since the 2022 World Cup, and the broadcaster also said it was the largest TV audience on any UK channel in the last 18 months.

ITV also saw strong ratings for the Spain vs Georgia match that followed England’s game, with the TV audience peaking at 8.9 million. Spain won the match 4-1.

England’s next match, a quarter-final against Switzerland, will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer on July 6th.