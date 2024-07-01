Analysis: Netflix, Prime Video still dominate streaming Originals

In Q1 2024 Netflix and Prime Video returned to dominance in Original commissioning, having been challenged in recent years by the launch of studio-backed SVoD platforms.

According to a report by Ampere Analysis, Netflix commissioned its highest number of new titles since Q3 2021, and Prime Video set a new record for its quarterly commissions. This resurgence in Original orders coincides with falling commissions from cost-conscious rival streamers, which meant the two streaming giants accounted for more than half (53 per cent) of all SVoD commissions globally in Q1.

This growth is spurred by increased investment in international territories, with Netflix and Prime Video ordering the majority of their titles from outside the US. Over the past few years, spend outside of the US by the two commissioners has increased steadily. Ampere predicts it will continue to rise as the players attempt to combat domestic subscriber stagnation by chasing expansion internationally.

Netflix’s commissioning growth propelled by W European and Asia-Pacific titles