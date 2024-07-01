Dizplai acquires PickGuru

Dizplai, a media experience company, has announced the acquisition of PickGuru, the free to play gaming platform.

PickGuru provides solutions that drive audience and commercial objectives for multi-channel bookmakers, publishers and rights holders. PickGuru’s solutions enable partners to create predictor and fantasy games for their platforms, and drive deeper engagement and commercialisation opportunities.

The acquisition brings together two companies in the fan engagement space, creating the new division, Dizplai Gaming. This division will expand Dizplai’s end-to-end offering and drive even greater experiences for fans across both first and second screens.

“We fundamentally believe that when audiences are compelled, through a gamified approach, to interact, it makes content more engaging, more commercially valuable, and enables it to grow and, ultimately, retain audiences,” said Ed Abis, CEO Dizplai. “The acquisition of Pickguru as a business, and the team of people who will join Dizplai, will enable us to supercharge that approach, offering a whole different level of services to our clients, thus driving our overarching strategy.”

Following the acquisition of PickGuru, Dizplai has announced two new senior roles, in line with the growth of the business, with Paul Watkins as Chief Financial Officer and Paul Cobley as Director of Gaming.

Watkins commented: “Dizplai and Pickguru have a collective vision, and this acquisition enables us to accelerate product developments that enables us to build on the Dizplai mantra of ‘Gamifying the Game’. Fans want to be part of the action and love predicting outcomes, collectively we can deliver on this. Watch this space!”

Cobley added: “The Pickguru platform was built on the principle of flexibility. We are committed to enabling our partners to quickly and easily create gamified experiences for their platforms that drive both deeper engagement and commercialisation opportunities. This is an extremely exciting time for us.”