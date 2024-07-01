OMD’s Hanson joins CIMM Board of Directors

The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM), the US-based collaboration of companies focused on promoting improvements, best practices and innovations in measurement and currency development, metrics and data, has announced the appointment of Chrissie Hanson, CEO at OMD USA, to its Board of Directors.

With over two decades in the advertising space collaborating with global, regional, and national clients across various verticals, Hanson will help guide CIMM’s efforts to address the latest challenges and champion innovations across the TV and video marketplace. In addition, she will support the Board’s remit in overseeing the CIMM executive team, overarching strategy, areas of focus for working groups, and budget.

“Chrissie is a force in our industry with incredible insight into the wants and needs of advertisers and the ability to transform critical asks into action,” said Jon Watts, Managing Director, of CIMM. “As CIMM continues to innovate in order to support all facets of the TV and video ecosystem, the addition of Chrissie’s buy-side brilliance to our Board will be essential to driving our initiatives forward.”

In her role as CEO, Hanson spearheads OMD USA’s commitment to craft experiences that build brands, convert demand, and achieve consistently better outcomes. Prior to this executive role, she served as Global Chief Strategic Officer – where she led invaluable efforts in attention measurement, collaborating with stakeholders internally and externally to launch ARC, OMD’s Attention Requirement Calculator.

“Today’s marketers demand and deserve the data, insights, and mechanisms required to efficiently and effectively drive advertising outcomes at scale,” said Hanson. “I’m honoured to join the CIMM board and contribute to the organisation’s facilitation of dialogue and collaboration across the entire ecosystem.”

“CIMM’s innovative direction and continued success is due very much in part to the fantastic industry leaders that support the organisation,” said Scott McDonald CEO & President, ARF. “I’m confident that Chrissie will play an invaluable role in guiding CIMM’s focus and priorities each year.”