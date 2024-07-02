Trace UK launches on Freeview

Trace UK, the music and entertainment channel headquartered in London, known for its diverse content spanning music, culture and lifestyle, has launched on Channelbox via Freeview 271. This is in addition to other Trace channels such as Trace Urban, Trace Latina and Trace Brazuca.

Channelbox is a multi-channel platform available on connected Freeview channel 271 and Channelbox mobile applications. Channelbox supports FAST channels monetisation and offers over 70 TV channels to the Freeview audience.

Tanya Kronfli, head of business development at Channelbox, commented: “We are thrilled to add Trace UK to our platform. Channelbox is committed to delivering diverse and engaging content to our viewers, and Trace UK’s unique programming aligns perfectly with our mission.”

“Bringing Trace UK to Freeview viewers via Channelbox marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy. We look forward to enriching the UK audience with our vibrant mix of music and entertainment content,” added Nathan Becker, Trace TV distribution director.