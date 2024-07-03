Grivet re-elected Chair of HbbTV Association

Vincent Grivet (representing Eutelsat) will remain Chairman of the HbbTV Association. The members of the industry association’s newly elected Steering Group (SG) re-elected Grivet for another two-year term at their meeting on June 21st. Jon Piesing (TP Vision) was re-elected the HbbTV Association’s Vice-Chairman. Xavi Redon (Cellnex Telecom) will continue to serve as Treasurer.

The new SG was elected by the members of the HbbTV Association at the General Assembly on June 4th. As a result of the voting procedure, the 16 members of the exiting SG have all been re-elected.

The HbbTV Steering Group comprises the following members (in alphabetical order):

BBC (Chris Poole)

Cellnex Telecom (Xavi Redon)

EBU (Bram Tullemans)

Eutelsat (Vincent Grivet)

Everyone TV (James Jackson)

Kineton (Angelo Pettazzi)

LG (Stuart Savage)

Panasonic (Martin Fähnrich)

RAI (Luca Barboni)

RTI Mediaset (Fabio Guarnaccia)

RTL (Frank Heineberg)

Samsung (John Adam)

Sony Europe (Nigel Moore)

Tivù (Daniele Novaga)

TP Vision (Jon Piesing)

Xperi (Frode Hernes)

“I would like to thank all HbbTV members for their participation and support of the Association, and I feel honoured to have the opportunity to serve another term of Chair in these exciting times,” said Grivet. “TV viewing remains a predominant choice of people when it comes to entertainment, culture and information, and the open HbbTV specifications create options for rich and diverse services in a fast changing world.”

Over the upcoming two-year term, HbbTV says it will continue updating its core standard to meet market requirements and remain focused on interoperability to ensure compliance of reception devices with the specifications.