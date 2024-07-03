IBC 2024 marks 25 years of Euromedia

Euromedia magazine is 25 years old at IBC 2024. Launched just before the turn of the century, it has reported all the industry developments both in technology and content, and all the comings and goings, both corporate and personal.

Founded by renowned media analyst, the late Paul Kagan, the journal was to focus on the business of broadcasting. When the US part of Kagan was sold in 2003, Euromedia, its London-based international outpost, was snapped up by Advanced Television.

Nick Snow of Advanced Television says: “Although we had just begun to pioneer digital coverage of the industry with the website and email newsletters, the opportunity to take on such an iconic title was too good to miss. Twenty-five years later the magazine – online and in print – has covered every territory, every trend, every technology that has contributed to the worldwide development of the digital media industry that we know today. And issues of Euromedia have been present at every significant industry event of the last 25 years, be it in Amsterdam, Cologne, Denver, Dubai, London or Singapore. I’d like to thank all the excellent contributors who have helped us cover the business, and all our tremendous commercial partners who have supported our business.”

Issues of Euromedia magazine can be read/downloaded here.