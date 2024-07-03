Italy: DAZN rolls out budget subscription plan

DAZN Italia has rolled out a new, cheaper subscription option, called Goal Pass, targeting the country’s football fans who are on a budget.

For €13.99 a month (or €129 annually), Goal Pass subscribers gain access up to three Italian Serie A matches per day (ie those co-exclusive with Sky), in addition to Spain’s La Liga matches, highlights of the Portuguese League, UEFA Women’s Champions League matches, and Serie A highlights.

In parallel, DAZN continues to offer its existing subscription tiers – Plus (the most comprehensive, priced at €59.99 per month), Standard (restricted to the home network, for €34.99 per month) and Start (for fans of other sports, at €11.99 per month).

In a separate announcement, DAZN Italia has informed viewers that their Zona DAZN channel will cease broadcasting via DTT in Italy from August 1st. This shift reflects DAZN’s focus on streaming services, aiming for a more streamlined, online-based platform.

However, Zona DAZN will still be available through the dedicated app and to Sky Italia subscribers with a satellite connection. The DTT service was initially launched to provide backup access in areas with unstable broadband connections, a situation that has largely improved in Italy.