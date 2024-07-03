ITVX launching Hayu Select

ITV has announced a deal with Hayu – the all-reality streaming service – to bolster ITVX Premium, the streaming platform’s subscription tier.

The deal will see over 750 hours of content added to ITVX Premium in a branded area of ITVX called Hayu Select – which is scheduled to launch later this summer. Many of Hayu’s most popular titles – such as Keeping up with the Kardashians, The Real Housewives of Melbourne (pictured), Below Deck, Top Chef and Summer House – will be available, with fresh content added to the service every six months.

ITVX Premium, available from £5.99 per month, also provides subscribers with access to BritBox’s catalogue and all ITVX’s range of content ad-free.

ITV’s Head of Content Acquisitions, Sasha Breslau, commented: “We are very proud to announce our partnership with Hayu. We know many of our users love nothing more than a good reality TV series, and now they can browse some of the best and latest episodes ad-free.”

“Launching Hayu Select is an ideal way to provide ITVX Premium customers with added value through a sampling of popular Hayu content – at no extra cost – while helping to satiate their appetite for top-quality reality programming,” added Bobby Birk, SVP, Commercial, EMEA, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer. “Having already launched a similar offering in France, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway [and] Sweden, we are delighted to now make this Hayu taster available in the UK as we evolve our Hayu proposition to meet the needs of customers.”