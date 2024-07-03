Vodafone calls for Connectivity Union

Telco giant Vodafone is calling for a new Connectivity Union to help accelerate Europe’s digital ambitions and unleash its ability to compete on a global scale.

It says that Europe’s future economic success will be underpinned by next-generation connectivity. Only through 5G standalone will European businesses be able to fully capitalise on the industrial value of the internet and emerging technologies such as AI. Connectivity must not become the AI bottleneck, it declares.

The European Commission has recognised some of the challenges facing the connectivity sector, including fragmentation, excessive costs, and different rules for different companies despite offering the same services. These have put the achievement of the digital decade targets at risk, and ultimately led to Europe facing a serious competitive disadvantage. Europe now needs critical action from its policymakers to turn the ship around and close the 5G investment gap.

Joakim Reiter, Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer at Vodafone said: “The EU cannot reclaim its digital competitiveness and retake a leadership position without an urgent reset of Europe’s telecoms policy regime. That’s why we’re now calling for a new Connectivity Union that would bring together the Commission, governments, and industry to more aggressively tackle the shortcomings in Europe’s connectivity sector before it is too late.

“If the EU gets this right, it has a chance to build the world’s best connectivity, delivering the services and innovation that its citizens and businesses deserve. This would catalyse the industrial internet, and make Europe a truly exciting place to invest.”

Vodafone’s response to the European Commission’s consultation white paper outlines five policy pillars for a new Digital Communications Framework for Europe that are required to end the piecemeal policy approach to telecoms and lay the foundation for the Connectivity Union: