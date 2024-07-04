24i appoints Braun as CEO

24i, the video streaming platform specialist, has announced the appointment of Sebastian Braun to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Since joining the company in 2023, Braun has played a pivotal role in shaping 24i’s product portfolio, which is being developed as part of the 24i Cloud Video offering.

“I am honoured and excited to lead 24i into its next chapter,” said Braun. “24i is uniquely positioned at the intersection of streaming services, broadcasters and pay TV operators, allowing us to solve the toughest discovery problems consumers face today in our fragmented digital entertainment world. I am looking forward to launching differentiated video streaming services, operating efficiently and helping grow our customers’ brands and revenue. Together with our talented team, I am confident we will continue to shape the future of digital media delivery.”

“It was clear early on that Sebastian was the right person to take the helm at 24i,” added Mark Carlisle, newly appointed Aferian Group CEO who is directly overseeing the Amino division. “His strategic acumen, passion for customer excellence and collaborative spirit make him the ideal leader for this pivotal role. We have full confidence in his ability to drive 24i’s growth and maintain our position as a premier streaming platform provider.”