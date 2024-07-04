Azercosmos signs MoU with Star.vision

Azercosmos has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese technology company Star.vision. The signing ceremony took place at Azercosmos during the visit of the Star.vision company delegation to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The main goal of the memorandum is to engage in strategic cooperation for the joint development and application of the necessary algorithms for satellite and orbit tests that use artificial intelligence solutions developed by Star.vision. It also includes the joint implementation of advanced digital initiatives and the exchange of experiences aimed at reshaping the landscape of Earth observation with artificial intelligence and satellite technology.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest. Within the framework of the meeting, Azercosmos invited the Star.vision company to the COP29 event to be held in Baku in November.