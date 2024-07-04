Channel 4 Ventures invests in Fy!

Channel 4’s consumer investment arm, Channel 4 Ventures, has secured a £3 million (€3.54m) investment into Fy!, an AI powered home and living marketplace.

The media-for-equity deal will enable Fy!, which recently acquired independent boutique marketplace Trouva, to tap into audiences for popular Channel 4 home improvement shows such as Grand Designs. By using the latest AI language and image processing models Fy! matches users with the home and living products.

Channel 4 says the deal supports its wider goal of diversifying its revenue streams as it transitions to becoming a digital-first public service streamer, as laid out in its Fast Forward Strategy.

The deal enhances Channel 4 Ventures’ portfolio of home and living space investments which have previously included; Vinterior, Purple Bricks, Swyft, MyBespokeRoom, Coat Paints, Rated People and Get Agent.

Vinay Solanki, Head of Channel 4 Ventures, commented: “We’re at the forefront of demonstrating the potential of media-for-equity for brands looking to scale in the UK and we are proud to invest in a company that extends our experience in the home and living space. Programmes where home interiors take centre stage are very popular with Channel 4 viewers, whose relevant programming is long distinguished. This partnership is yet another example of how we can create significant commercial benefits for the businesses that collaborate with us.”

Tom Beverley, CEO & Co-Founder of Fy!, added: “At Fy! we’re on a mission to transform how people shop the Home & Living category. Our unique combination of great products, amazing design ideas and cutting edge AI tech is something we think the Channel 4 audience is really looking for.”

Channel 4 Ventures is a consumer venture capital investor which re-invests returns into Channel 4. The fund is a pioneer of the media-for-equity investment model in the UK, investing in consumer companies from post-seed to pre-IPO stages using Channel 4’s advertising space and in return receiving equity stakes in the companies it backs.