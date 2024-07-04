DAZN acquires FFBB, NBL rights

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has secured the French and a selection of international rights to the Betclic Elite Championship after a successful negotiating process with the French Basketball Federation (FFBB) and the National Basketball League (LNB). The rights run over a five-year period from September 2024 to June 2029.

In addition to the weekly fixtures of the Betclic Elite Championship, DAZN will extend its coverage to the major events organised by the LNB: the All Star Game in December, the Leaders Cup in February, as well as the introduction of a new tournament dedicated to young talent in January.

Shay Segev, Group CEO of DAZN, said: “Basketball is huge and growing on DAZN. We want to use our huge reach, scalable tech and digital innovation to bring the best of the sport, in engaging and exciting ways, to existing and new fans. The Betclic Elite Championship is a great competition, and we are delighted to add it to our growing international portfolio of basketball across the platform. DAZN is rapidly becoming the global Home of Basketball. It also demonstrates DAZN’s commitment to keep adding quality content to our French offering, which is getting bigger all the time, and offers excellent value to French sports fans. Building DAZN’s value proposition in France is a continued focus for the business.”

Philippe Ausseur, President of the LNB, commented: “This agreement with the DAZN platform confirms the current momentum around the LNB and the growing appeal of our championship. We are delighted to find a form of stability, with programming tailored to our clubs and their supporters, but also to enable all fans to benefit from the expertise of DAZN, a sports platform that has become a benchmark in the world of content. ”

Jean-Pierre Siutat, President of the FFBB, added: “We are delighted to welcome DAZN into the French basketball family. Already involved in the broadcasting of international basketball competitions, DAZN will be broadcasting the Betclic ELITE French championship from next season, in the wake of the Olympic Games. Basketball is currently very dynamic in France and around the world, which is why I am delighted to be partnering with a global player like DAZN.”

International rights include: Australia, Austria, Belgium, China, Germany, Italy, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, MENA, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan and Taiwan and the UK.