Ernotte, Benkö re-elected as EBU President and VP

France Télévisions CEO Delphine Ernotte Cunci has been re-elected as the President of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), whilst wedish Radio (SR) Director General Cilla Benkö has been re-elected as the Vice-President.

They were both re-elected to the roles by an absolute majority at the EBU’s General Assembly held in Cyprus and will continue in their roles for the 2025 – 2026 term of office.

The President and Vice-President are responsible for leading the EBU’s Executive Board and help champion the value and importance of public service media across Europe.

Ernotte Cunci was appointed CEO of France Télévisions in 2015. Prior to joining France Télévisions, she spent 26 years at Orange (previously known as France Télécom), latterly working as CEO of Orange France from 2011-2015. She has served as President of the EBU since October 2020. She said: “I am honoured to be re-elected as EBU President for another term, and pledge to always fight for our independence from all powers. This fight is crucial for freedom of expression, for sustainable financing and fair prominence of our public service media.”

Benkö was appointed Director General & CEO of SR in 2012, after holding the position of Deputy Director General since 2009. She has been a member of the EBU Executive Board since 2010 and was first elected as Vice-President in November 2023. She commented: “I am delighted to be re-elected as EBU Vice-President. My priority going forward is to fortify the role of media and journalism in safeguarding truthful information. Europe’s public broadcasters are on the front lines of this critical battle. As falsehoods become easier to produce, the truth becomes even more valuable to reduce the society´s vulnerability.”