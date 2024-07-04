Record month for ITVX

ITV’s Euro 2024 coverage, along with a new season of Love Island and a selection of new dramas drove record streaming numbers in June for ITVX, with 375.8 million streams across the month, making it ITVX’s best ever month in streaming, up 54 per cent year on year.

June 30th also saw ITV’s biggest ever day in streaming, with a combination of ITV’s coverage of England’s nail biting Euro 2024 victory over Slovakia, Spain’s win against Georgia, and Love Island contributing to a total of over 30 million streams across the day.

The 19 Euro 2024 matches on ITV in June were streamed just under 84 million times, with the current season of Love Island up to 76 million streams after 28 episodes, which is up 10 million on the comparable point in the season last year. Including streams to previous seasons which are also available on ITVX, Love Island has delivered over 80 million streams across June.

New dramas pulled strong audiences in June including The Flash, the DC superhero series and Arrow spinoff, darkly comedic crime thriller Bay of Fires, and the UK premiere of Orphan Black: Echoes starring Krysten Ritter and Keeley Hawes. Commissioned dramas including Red Eye and Douglas Is Cancelled continue to grow and were also top performers in the period.

ITVX Managing Editor, Craig Morris, commented: “We’re delighted that more people than ever before came to ITVX in June. They come in for a football match or Love Island but then stay to binge on the hundreds of films and TV shows now available.”