Snapchat, WBD expand sports partnership

Snapchat and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) have announced the launch of an extended, multi-region partnership to transform the fans consume and celebrate sporting content ahead of this year’s summer of sport.

The two-year partnership aims to entertain and inspire millions of Snapchat users across the UK, France and the rest of Europe with exclusive content that goes beyond broadcast coverage. Eurosport’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will come to life on Snapchat with a dedicated Olympics show featuring official highlights and behind-the-scenes content every day of the Games.

During the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Eurosport, WBD’s sports brand, will showcase the best sporting stories of the day, with highlights of the most spectacular moments, and bring fans closer to the showbiz side of the Games with perspectives of athletes, celebrities and fans. Eurosport’s coverage will highlight the unique stories from Paris in a celebration of the joy of sport and its power to bring people together.

Beyond the Olympics, a weekly sports show will launch on Snapchat, localised for France and UK Snapchatters, that showcases the best sporting content from the WBD portfolio including the biggest tennis, football and combat sports competitions.

In the UK, the partnership includes the launch of TNT Sports on Snapchat for the first time, bringing highlights from all UEFA Club competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. Serving Snapchat football fans through to the end of the 2026 football season, the TNT Sports show will also include roundups of the action from European football leagues such as Serie A and Ligue 1.

With this extended, multi-year partnership, WBD says if will bring its brand and sports coverage to life for Snapchat’s community, helping attract new viewers. The partnership follows recent research from Snapchat revealing over two thirds (65 per cent) of 18-24 year olds’ interest in sports has increased, and almost half (47 per cent) believe the world of traditional sports fandom is inaccessible to them.

Luke Whalley, Senior Director, International Digital Ad Sales at WBD Sports Europe, said: “Our all-platform approach to distributing world-class coverage of the biggest events in the sporting calendar and telling the stories of the athletes competing is how we engage the widest possible international audience. We can’t wait to kickstart our partnership with Snapchat to complement the storytelling on our own platforms, helping to connect millions of new fans with inspiring athletes, unmissable sporting moments and exclusive behind-the-scenes content that we know audiences new and old will love.”

Kahlen Macaulay, Senior Manager, Sports Partnerships at Snapchat, added: “With so many exciting sporting events taking place in the next two years, sport continues to drive the cultural narrative and connect people. The power of Warner Bros Discovery’s sports brands and their storytelling capabilities are second to none, which is why we’re so excited to be able to bring this to European Snapchatters every single week through 2026. We know the appetite our community has for great sports content and the desire to follow, engage and be part of the moment. Our partnership with Warner Bros Discovery serves that demand, starting with Eurosport’s coverage of the biggest global sporting event, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Snapchat.”