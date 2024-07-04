Willow by Cricbuzz offers free MLC matches

Willow by Cricbuzz, the cricket streaming service, has announced broadcasting plans for the 2024 Major League Cricket (MLC) season. Cricket fans across North America can look forward to live MLC matches on Willow by Cricbuzz and their regional sports network, in addition to special free-to-view broadcasts on Sunday nights.

In addition to airing all MLC matches on Willow by Cricbuzz, the company has partnered with various regional sports networks to bring regular season matches to local markets.

Partnered Regional Sports Networks Include:

· Monumental Sports Network (DC Freedom)

· YES Network (MI New York)

· ROOT SPORTS (Seattle Orcas)

· Bally Sports Southwest (Texas Super Kings)

· Bally Sports SoCal (LA Knight Riders)

Three Sunday night matches on July 7th, 14th and 21st will be available for free viewing on Willow by Cricbuzz, Sling Freestream, and Fubo TV, providing access for fans nationwide, all at no cost.

Free Sunday Night Matches Schedule:

· July 7: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. San Francisco Unicorns at 8:30 PM EDT

· July 14: MI New York vs. Texas Super Kings at 8:30 PM EDT

· July 21: MI New York vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders at 8:30 PM EDT

“Riding the momentum from the USA’s unforgettable T20 World Cup run, Major League Cricket is poised for a spectacular future,” said Todd Myers, COO of Willow by Cricbuzz. “Our partnerships with regional sports networks provide fans unprecedented access to watch their favorite World Cup players on local teams, critically weaving the sport into the fabric of local communities. The addition of free Sunday night viewings also broadens access, energizing a vibrant and rising fan community eager to support their hometown heroes. This is the beginning of a new chapter in North American cricket, with boundless growth potential.”