2024 BASE Awards shortlist announced

The British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) has released the shortlist for the 44th BASE Awards. The winners will be announced during the ceremony held on September 25th at the Camden Roundhouse.

36 companies are shortlisted across 35 categories for this year’s BASE Awards, as we celebrate and recognise the outstanding performance of teams and individuals across retail, distribution, and creative agencies in Home Entertainment.

2024 has seen record numbers of entries leading to the widest representation of entrants to date.

2024 sees the return of last year’s categories with two new additions: Best in Class: Blu-ray 4K, and The DEGI Hedy Lamarr Awards for Inspirational Women in Entertainment: Leader, and Rising Star.

The People’s Choice Award also returns: ‘Hidden Gem’ and ‘Entertainment Moment of the Year’, allowing the wider industry to vote for the standout title which captured the audience’s imaginations, and the pivotal moment in popular culture throughout the year.

Liz Bales, Chief Executive, BASE said: “I genuinely believe that the BASE Awards are a unique celebration each year. We come together as a community and celebrate our successes and hard work, together. The volume of submissions this year was fantastic, building on the amazing growth we saw last year and the new categories we introduced, which ensure the awards are the broadest and most representative celebration possible. Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted, and to everyone who entered. It is always an incredibly difficult job to pick the winners in an industry that surpasses itself year on year, and as always my huge thanks and appreciation to the judges for all their time and consideration. I can’t wait to celebrate with you all on the 25th of September.”

The 2024 BASE Awards Shortlist

Agency of the Year – Sponsored by BDSWest10

OC

Once Upon A Time

Silk Factory

Strike Media

Visual Data

Audience Engagement Initiative of the Year – Sponsored by Sony Pictures

Project Starlight: Amazon

Sky Store VIP Movie Night In: Sky Store

November Movie Nights: Sony Pictures

Best in Class – Bonus Features

Muriel Box Film Releases: Studiocanal & Digital Factory

I Am Weekender: British Film Institute

The Wicker Man: Studiocanal & Digital Factory

Best in Class – Blu-ray (incl. Blu-ray 4K)

Doctor Who The Collection Season 20 Boxset: Pixelogic Media & BBC Studios

The Exorcist 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition: Warner Bros. Discovery, Westrock & Bloomsbury Publishing

Hannibal: Universal UK & VDMS

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning: Paramount Home Media International

One From The Heart: Reprise: Studiocanal, Visual Data Media Services, Digital Factory, Havas, Tim Mosely

Peeping Tom: Studiocanal, Fidelity in Motion, Digital Factory, Havas, EM Foundation

Best in Class – Insights

The Home Ents Halo Effect: Kantar & Sony Pictures

Multiscreens+ Platform Essentials: BB Media

Paid-to-Free Video Research: Omdia

Video Online 2.0: Official Charts Company

Best in Class – Packaging & Artwork

Gladiator – Titans of Cult: Universal Pictures & Scanavo

Lars Von Trier | A Curzon Collection | Collector’s Edition: Curzon Film, Daniele Castellano & Andrew Bannister

M3GAN 4K Lenticular: OC & Universal Pictures

Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection: Paramount Home Entertainment & GPA Global

Transformers 4K Catalogue Steelbook Boxset: Paramount Home Media International

The Wicker Man: Studiocanal, Richey Beckett, Sophie Bland

Best in Class – Script to Screen

Enys Men: Pennweythresek

If The Streets Were On Fire: Dorothy St Pictures, BFI Doc Society & TAPE Collective

Sumotherhood: Paramount Home Media International

Vindication Swim: Picnik Entertainment & Relsah Films

Best in Class – Social/PR

And Just Like That… It’s Been 25 Years, A Sex and the City Experience: Warner Bros. Discovery & Premier PR

Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story: Universal Pictures Content Group, Andy Green PR & Ralph

Ruben Östlund | A Curzon Collection | Limited Edition: Curzon Film

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: Sony Pictures & DnA PR

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Universal Pictures & Premier PR

Best in Class – Technical Operations

American Sign Language: Deluxe

Digital Factory V4: Studiocanal & VDM SAS

Indigenous Languages: Deluxe

Pre-Live Monitoring Solution: Looper Insights & Studio (NDA)

Best in Class – Video Asset

The Crown Season 6 – The Final Farewell: Once Upon a Time & Netflix

Fast X: NBCUniversal, Charnley Communications & Jeremy Lynch

Saw X – Holiday Assets: Lionsgate UK & Prelude Creative

The Sidemen Story – Main Netflix Trailer: OC & Pangaea Group

Wilderness Trailer: Once Upon a Time & Amazon Prime Video

Campaign of the Year for Catalogue – Single Product

Ghost Stories for Christmas: Volume 2: British Film Institute

The Exorcist 50th Anniversary 4K Remaster: Warner Bros. Discovery

The Wicker Man: Studiocanal

Campaign of the Year for Catalogue – Multiple Product

Multiple (D100/Disney 100th): Elevation Sales

Lars von Trier | A Curzon Collection: Curzon Film

Sony Q4 Catalogue Campaign: Elevation Sales

Universal Special Edition Strategy 2023: Universal Pictures

Campaign of the Year for Independent Film – Sponsored by BIFA

Enys Men: British Film Institute

How to Have Sex: Mubi

Miller’s Girl: Lionsgate UK

Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance: Signature Entertainment

Campaign of the Year for Film – Up to £8m Box Office

Saw X: Lionsgate UK

The Marvels: Elevation Sales

Evil Dead Rise: Studiocanal

Past Lives: Studiocanal

Campaign of the Year for Film £8m – £16m Box Office

Aquaman and the Lots Kingdom: Warner Bros. Discovery

The Equalizer 3: Sony Pictures

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Universal Pictures

One Life: Warner Bros. Discovery

Campaign of the Year for Film – Over £16m Box Office – Sponsored by OC Agency

Barbie: Warner Bros. Discovery

John Wick 4: Lionsgate UK

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Sony Pictures

Wonka: Warner Bros. Discovery

Campaign of the Year for Specialist

Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story: Universal Pictures Content Group

Heather: The Musical: Kaleidoscope

Kevin Bridges: The Overdue Catch-Up Live: Universal Pictures Content Group

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Extended Version): Universal Pictures

Campaign of the Year for TV

The Crown – Season 5: Elevation Sales

The Last of Us: The Complete First Season: Warner Bros. Discovery

The Walking Dead Season 11 & 1-11 Boxset: Universal Pictures

Wilderness: Once Upon a Time

Creative Initiative of the Year

Saw X – Hot Sawce: Lionsgate UK

Sky Store Barbie Campaign: Sky Store

Sony Pictures x Letterboxd: Sony Pictures

The Wicker Man – Heavenly Records Collaboration: Studiocanal

Commercial Initiative of the Year – Sponsored by Lionsgate UK

hmv 365 Oxford Street: hmv

Official Charts Video Online 2.0: Official Charts

Studiocanal Presents: Studiocanal

Lifecycle Management in a Premium World: Sony Pictures

Digital Retailer of the Year

Amazon Prime Video

Sky Store

Virgin Media Group

Physical Retailer of the Year

Frontline Group

hmv

Rarewaves.com Limited

Zavvi

Social Impact

20 Days in Mariupol – Awareness Impact Action: Dogwoof

How To Have Sex: Schools Consent Project: Mubi

NBCUniversal x The Prince’s Trust – Million Makers 2023: Universal Pictures