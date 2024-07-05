2024 BASE Awards shortlist announced
July 5, 2024
The British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) has released the shortlist for the 44th BASE Awards. The winners will be announced during the ceremony held on September 25th at the Camden Roundhouse.
36 companies are shortlisted across 35 categories for this year’s BASE Awards, as we celebrate and recognise the outstanding performance of teams and individuals across retail, distribution, and creative agencies in Home Entertainment.
2024 has seen record numbers of entries leading to the widest representation of entrants to date.
2024 sees the return of last year’s categories with two new additions: Best in Class: Blu-ray 4K, and The DEGI Hedy Lamarr Awards for Inspirational Women in Entertainment: Leader, and Rising Star.
The People’s Choice Award also returns: ‘Hidden Gem’ and ‘Entertainment Moment of the Year’, allowing the wider industry to vote for the standout title which captured the audience’s imaginations, and the pivotal moment in popular culture throughout the year.
Liz Bales, Chief Executive, BASE said: “I genuinely believe that the BASE Awards are a unique celebration each year. We come together as a community and celebrate our successes and hard work, together. The volume of submissions this year was fantastic, building on the amazing growth we saw last year and the new categories we introduced, which ensure the awards are the broadest and most representative celebration possible. Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted, and to everyone who entered. It is always an incredibly difficult job to pick the winners in an industry that surpasses itself year on year, and as always my huge thanks and appreciation to the judges for all their time and consideration. I can’t wait to celebrate with you all on the 25th of September.”
The 2024 BASE Awards Shortlist
Agency of the Year – Sponsored by BDSWest10
OC
Once Upon A Time
Silk Factory
Strike Media
Visual Data
Audience Engagement Initiative of the Year – Sponsored by Sony Pictures
Project Starlight: Amazon
Sky Store VIP Movie Night In: Sky Store
November Movie Nights: Sony Pictures
Best in Class – Bonus Features
Muriel Box Film Releases: Studiocanal & Digital Factory
I Am Weekender: British Film Institute
The Wicker Man: Studiocanal & Digital Factory
Best in Class – Blu-ray (incl. Blu-ray 4K)
Doctor Who The Collection Season 20 Boxset: Pixelogic Media & BBC Studios
The Exorcist 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition: Warner Bros. Discovery, Westrock & Bloomsbury Publishing
Hannibal: Universal UK & VDMS
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning: Paramount Home Media International
One From The Heart: Reprise: Studiocanal, Visual Data Media Services, Digital Factory, Havas, Tim Mosely
Peeping Tom: Studiocanal, Fidelity in Motion, Digital Factory, Havas, EM Foundation
Best in Class – Insights
The Home Ents Halo Effect: Kantar & Sony Pictures
Multiscreens+ Platform Essentials: BB Media
Paid-to-Free Video Research: Omdia
Video Online 2.0: Official Charts Company
Best in Class – Packaging & Artwork
Gladiator – Titans of Cult: Universal Pictures & Scanavo
Lars Von Trier | A Curzon Collection | Collector’s Edition: Curzon Film, Daniele Castellano & Andrew Bannister
M3GAN 4K Lenticular: OC & Universal Pictures
Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection: Paramount Home Entertainment & GPA Global
Transformers 4K Catalogue Steelbook Boxset: Paramount Home Media International
The Wicker Man: Studiocanal, Richey Beckett, Sophie Bland
Best in Class – Script to Screen
Enys Men: Pennweythresek
If The Streets Were On Fire: Dorothy St Pictures, BFI Doc Society & TAPE Collective
Sumotherhood: Paramount Home Media International
Vindication Swim: Picnik Entertainment & Relsah Films
Best in Class – Social/PR
And Just Like That… It’s Been 25 Years, A Sex and the City Experience: Warner Bros. Discovery & Premier PR
Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story: Universal Pictures Content Group, Andy Green PR & Ralph
Ruben Östlund | A Curzon Collection | Limited Edition: Curzon Film
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: Sony Pictures & DnA PR
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Universal Pictures & Premier PR
Best in Class – Technical Operations
American Sign Language: Deluxe
Digital Factory V4: Studiocanal & VDM SAS
Indigenous Languages: Deluxe
Pre-Live Monitoring Solution: Looper Insights & Studio (NDA)
Best in Class – Video Asset
The Crown Season 6 – The Final Farewell: Once Upon a Time & Netflix
Fast X: NBCUniversal, Charnley Communications & Jeremy Lynch
Saw X – Holiday Assets: Lionsgate UK & Prelude Creative
The Sidemen Story – Main Netflix Trailer: OC & Pangaea Group
Wilderness Trailer: Once Upon a Time & Amazon Prime Video
Campaign of the Year for Catalogue – Single Product
Ghost Stories for Christmas: Volume 2: British Film Institute
The Exorcist 50th Anniversary 4K Remaster: Warner Bros. Discovery
The Wicker Man: Studiocanal
Campaign of the Year for Catalogue – Multiple Product
Multiple (D100/Disney 100th): Elevation Sales
Lars von Trier | A Curzon Collection: Curzon Film
Sony Q4 Catalogue Campaign: Elevation Sales
Universal Special Edition Strategy 2023: Universal Pictures
Campaign of the Year for Independent Film – Sponsored by BIFA
Enys Men: British Film Institute
How to Have Sex: Mubi
Miller’s Girl: Lionsgate UK
Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance: Signature Entertainment
Campaign of the Year for Film – Up to £8m Box Office
Saw X: Lionsgate UK
The Marvels: Elevation Sales
Evil Dead Rise: Studiocanal
Past Lives: Studiocanal
Campaign of the Year for Film £8m – £16m Box Office
Aquaman and the Lots Kingdom: Warner Bros. Discovery
The Equalizer 3: Sony Pictures
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Universal Pictures
One Life: Warner Bros. Discovery
Campaign of the Year for Film – Over £16m Box Office – Sponsored by OC Agency
Barbie: Warner Bros. Discovery
John Wick 4: Lionsgate UK
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Sony Pictures
Wonka: Warner Bros. Discovery
Campaign of the Year for Specialist
Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story: Universal Pictures Content Group
Heather: The Musical: Kaleidoscope
Kevin Bridges: The Overdue Catch-Up Live: Universal Pictures Content Group
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Extended Version): Universal Pictures
Campaign of the Year for TV
The Crown – Season 5: Elevation Sales
The Last of Us: The Complete First Season: Warner Bros. Discovery
The Walking Dead Season 11 & 1-11 Boxset: Universal Pictures
Wilderness: Once Upon a Time
Creative Initiative of the Year
Saw X – Hot Sawce: Lionsgate UK
Sky Store Barbie Campaign: Sky Store
Sony Pictures x Letterboxd: Sony Pictures
The Wicker Man – Heavenly Records Collaboration: Studiocanal
Commercial Initiative of the Year – Sponsored by Lionsgate UK
hmv 365 Oxford Street: hmv
Official Charts Video Online 2.0: Official Charts
Studiocanal Presents: Studiocanal
Lifecycle Management in a Premium World: Sony Pictures
Digital Retailer of the Year
Amazon Prime Video
Sky Store
Virgin Media Group
Physical Retailer of the Year
Frontline Group
hmv
Rarewaves.com Limited
Zavvi
Social Impact
20 Days in Mariupol – Awareness Impact Action: Dogwoof
How To Have Sex: Schools Consent Project: Mubi
NBCUniversal x The Prince’s Trust – Million Makers 2023: Universal Pictures