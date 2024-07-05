Channel 4, Ever Clean renew partnership

Channel 4 Sales, the social content partner for brands, is teaming up with cat litter brand Ever Clean to deliver a second season of digital-first series, Existential World of Cats, that aims to help cat-owners understand their pets.

From now until July 29th, the series will feature across Channel 4’s Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook pages, with 5 x 60 – 90’’ short-form reels running across all social platforms.

Fronted by comedian Abi Clarke, Existential World of Cats will provide insight into cat behaviours, combining humour with relatable scenarios for cat owners to provide answers for a range of common questions. These include why they rub against you and why cats bring you gifts.

The partnership sees Channel 4 Sales’ branded entertainment team, 4Studio Productions and Channel 4 commissioner Stephen Parnell team up to build on the success of season one of the series which amassed 3.9 million social media views. Following season one, half of cat owners surveyed recalled Ever Clean as the brand involved in the digital series, with 17 per cent saying their opinion of the brand had improved as a result of the social clips.

Rupinder Downie, Content Solutions Leader at Channel 4, commented: “This renewal deal highlights the team’s track record of delivering against crucial digital objectives and cutting through on social media whilst tapping into the huge trend that is cat content. With this project we have the ambition to further build on this success of the first series and increase brand awareness even further for Ever Clean.”

Ever Clean UK said: “We are thrilled with the success of the first season of Existential World of Cats, which resonated so well with cat owners and social media audiences alike. The engagement and positive sentiment we received have been incredibly rewarding. We are excited to bring this delightful series back for a second season and look forward to continuing our partnership with Channel 4 and OMD Create EMEA to deliver even more educational, relatable, and funny content that connects with cat lovers everywhere.“

Nate Norrish, Head of Create OMD EMEA, added: “’We are delighted to bring back the online series Existential World of Cats with Ever Clean and Channel 4. The series embodies what we know and love above hilarious online cat content and is the perfect opportunity and format for Ever Clean to spread their cat expertise to a wider audience. We’re so excited for season 2.”