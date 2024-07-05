DAZN braced for summer of sport

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, is looking ahead to a busy summer of sport. Over the coming weeks, DAZN’s users across select core markets can stream Wimbledon (now until July 14th), the Tour de France (now until July 21st), the Olympics (July 26th – August 11th), the US Open (August 26th – September 8th), and more. Fans can watch live and on-demand content on DAZN’s platform.

DAZN will also continue to deliver a packed schedule of top-tier boxing, MMA and combat sports events to users’ screens, with the ambition of showing more than 150 bouts this year. On July 20th, available globally on DAZN pay-per-view, MVP’s international superstar Jake ‘El Gallo’ Paul will return to the ring for Fear No Man, a cruiserweight battle against perhaps his most dangerous opponent to date – the bare-knuckle champion boxer and MMA star ;Platinum’ Mike Perry. on July 26th, DAZN will broadcast MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 7, which will be headlined by the eight-round heavyweight showdown between Armenian-American rising prospect Gurgen ‘Big Gug’ Hovhannisyan vs.Robert Hall Jr, and as the summer draws to a close, on August 31st, KSI is set to make his highly anticipated return to DAZN in a bout against Slim and Anthony Taylor.

Globally, DAZN’s customers will also have access to a wide array of free content, including the Esports World Cup (EWC). Running until the end of August, DAZN is the global broadcaster for the inaugural elite, multi-genre esports competition hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during which professional eSports players and gaming enthusiasts compete for a share of more than $60 million – the largest prize pool in eSports. Alongside the EWC, DAZN continues to expand its free content, adding the inaugural UIM E1 World Championship, as well as X Games’ live, archive, short and long-form content.

Pete Oliver, CEO of Growth Markets at DAZN, said: “DAZN offers the most exciting, premium sports content on its platform year-round. The array of market-leading events and top-tier global rights on the platform means there’s always something to enjoy or discover on DAZN for our users. Combining market-leading technology, extensive pricing flexibility and an ever-expanding ecosystem of top-tier content, products and services, DAZN uniquely integrates the entire fan experience and engages the full universe of sports fans. DAZN’s ability to increase customer loyalty and keep attracting new fans to our platform drives our commercial success.”