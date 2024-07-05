UK writers call for better deal

The Writers Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) has called for the incoming Labour administration to offer better protections in a number of areas.

WGGB General Secretary, Ellie Peers, commented: “As the UK wakes up to a new government and chapter in our political history, we call for a better deal for UK writers, who have too often been underpaid, unprotected and overlooked, in an industry that is struggling to survive.

“As we spell out in our manifesto, the new administration must protect, support and nurture UK writers by introducing protections on fair pay and fair treatment, ensure our creative industries are sustainable, and – in a world being revolutionised by AI – introduce robust protections on copyright. In short, it must put writers where they belong – at the heart of the story,” added Peers.