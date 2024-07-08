16.8m watch England knock out Switzerland on BBC

The BBC’s coverage of England’s win over Switzerland at Euro 2024 on July 6th drew in more than three quarters of the nation’s TV viewers. England won via a penalty shootout after Breel Embolo’s goal for Switzerland was matched by a late equaliser from Bukayo Saka in regular time as the only two goals of the game.

BBC TV and iPlayer hit a peak audience of 16.8 million people. The match was streamed 8.9 million times across BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app and there was an average match audience of 13.6 million, resulting in a 77 per cent share. The audience was slightly down on the 18.4 million that watched England defeat Slovakia on June 30th on ITV.

The build up to the game pulled in a significant audience on the BBC Sport website with 10.5 million visitors throughout the day, and 5.3 million following the match online with the page being viewed 16.6 million times during the nail-biting game.

For the next semi-final games, audiences can tune in to Spain vs France on BBC One from 7pm on July 9th with live coverage available on BBC iPlayer, BBC 5 Live, BBC Sounds and Online, and England vs Netherlands on July 10th at 7pm on ITV1 with live coverage also available on BBC 5 Live, BBC Sounds and Online.