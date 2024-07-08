Viaplay subscription channel on Prime Video UK

Viaplay Content Distribution will launch the Viaplay channel as an add-on subscription on Prime Video via Prime Video Channels in the UK on July 9th. Viaplay’s UK content offering will focus on Nordic series and films. Subscribers will have immediate access to thousands of hours of Nordic and European content.

Gerald Biart, Viaplay Group, VP Partnership, Growth & Marketing, commented: “Given the appeal of high-quality Nordic and European content and our large content inventory in the UK, we’re excited to launch the Viaplay subscription channel in the UK and give viewers access to a wide selection of premium exclusive titles, including The Bridge, Threesome and the upcoming UK premieres of top performing dramas Börje – The Journey of a Legend and Murderesses. The Viaplay channel in the UK offers a broad content line-up, from thrilling crime dramas and relatable character-focused dramedies to fascinating true stories and gripping documentaries.”

Titles available at launch include:

· Nordic Noir/Crime Dramas: Iconic series The Bridge, Seasons 1-4; Lars Mikkelsen in Face to Face, an intense interrogation drama; Fenris, featuring mysterious disappearances in a wolf-inhabited forest; Trom, a mystery set in the picturesque Faroe Islands; and hit series No Time to Mourn, Seasons 1-5; Honour, Seasons 1-3; and Darkness: Those Who Kill, Seasons 1-3.

· Young Adult Series: Provocative drama Delete Me and coming of age LGBTQ+ short form series One of the Boys; and a second season of Threesome, Season 1 was already a hit on Channel 4.



· Dramas: The Architect, the award-winning dystopian dramedy starring Eili Harboe; Lasse Hallström’s acclaimed feature film Hilma; financial drama Exit, Seasons 1-2; hit dramedy Love Me, Seasons 1-2; sports biopic I am Zlatan; International Emmy-nominated The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen starring Connie Nielsen; Camilla Läckberg’s modern soap operas The Beach Hotel, Seasons 1-2 and Hammarvik, Seasons 1-4; and Swedish ‘TV Drama of the Year’ nominee Limbo.

· Documentaries: The Most Remote Restaurant in the World, following the nearly impossible journey of a chef to set up shop in a far-flung Arctic location; and Crime Scene Sweden, a shocking in-depth look at infamous Swedish murders

Coming up on Viaplay UK add-on subscription channel, subscribers can look forward to a stream of new series and films not available anywhere else, with highlights including:

· Murderesses (July 22nd): Inspired by Katarzyna Bonda’s bestselling true crime book, the series follows a rookie police officer uncovering treacherous family secrets.

· Call Me Dad (July 29th): Modern Danish comedy based on an idea by, and starring, best friends Alex Høgh Andersen and Magnus Haugaard.

· Bendtner (August 12th): Three-part docuseries on the journey of football prodigy Nicklas Bendtner.

· Börje – The Journey of a Legend (August 24th): Record-setting, six-part drama series on hockey hall of famer Börje Salming, starring Valter Skarsgård and Jason Priestley.

Customers in the UK will have the opportunity to experience the Viaplay add-on subscription channel on Prime Video via Prime Video Channels for £4.99 per month, starting with a free 7-day trial for eligible customers and no extra apps to download.

In May, Viaplay closed its own app and direct to consumer streaming service in the UK, and now focuses its international distribution strategy on building growth via partnerships, and on bringing the best of Nordic and European content to partnering aggregators and streamers around the world. The live sports offering previously available on Viaplay can now be seen on Premier Sports.