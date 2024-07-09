Ateliere acquires Agile Live

Ateliere Creative Technologies, a GenAI media software solutions company, and Agile Content, a TV platform operations and technology company, have jointly announced Ateliere’s acquisition of Agile Live, the cloud live TV production platform.

Agile Live enhances live TV and video content production for broadcasters, sports producers, and global newsrooms by utilising next-generation software architecture and cloud technology thereby reducing costs.

“Agile Live strategically enhances a broadcaster’s capacity and streamlines the production of live content, substantially enriching the array of real-time entertainment accessible to consumers,” commented Dan Goman, CEO and founder of Ateliere Creative Technologies. “With this acquisition, we are revolutionising the live production content industry to deliver enhanced real-time content directly to consumers. It underscores Ateliere’s unwavering commitment to innovation, a hallmark of our reputation in the industry.”

The Agile Live software is utilised by a number broadcasters incluing Sveriges Television (SVT) in Sweden. SVT has employed this technology for major sports events, reducing the amount of on-site equipment needed, streamlining workflows, and lowering overall production costs.

“SVT is at the forefront of broadcast technology innovation. We are building the software defined infrastructure that will support our business for many years, and the Agile Live system plays a key role in helping us deliver that vision,” said Dennis Buhr, Head of Production Development at SVT. “Our goal is to lower the technical and operational cost per produced hour to half or less of current levels, and we are excited about collaborating with Ateliere to further enhance the reach and capabilities of the system.”

Koldo Unanue, Agile Content CEO, added: “With Ateliere’s established portfolio, organisational strength, and market presence, the conditions are ideal for the technology and team to expand rapidly and achieve global success. We are eager to explore how our complementary portfolios and capabilities can advance our partnership, leading to the creation of new innovative solutions.”

This acquisition includes a team of live production software engineers based in Stockholm, Sweden, who will join Ateliere.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Wolfson Partners served as Ateliere’s financial advisor.