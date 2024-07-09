DAZN, WBD eye domestic Ligue 1 rights

Ahead of the new Ligue 1 season it is still unknown how domestic fans will be able to watch France’s top flight football league.

France’s Professional Football League (LFP) failed to reach a decision on a broadcast deal at a recent meeting of club representatives and, as previously reported, is considering launching its own DTC service if any acceptable bid fails to materialise. But at least two new bids have now reportedly been lodged.



DAZN has made a €375 million per season bid for eight of the nine matches from each round of Ligue 1 fixtures according to French daily L’Equipe. And Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has proposed a deal to bring all Ligue 1 matches to its Max streaming service via a dedicated channel in a deal that could be worth €600 million, according to RMC Sport – but would ultimately be dependant on subscriber numbers.

RMC Sport added that Jean-Pierre Caillot, a member of the LFP Board of Directors as representative of Ligue 1 clubs, believes the bids have arrived too late to properly analyse with the new season set to start in less than six weeks.