Grusd joins Nielsen as CEO of Gracenote

Nielsen has announced that Jared Grusd has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gracenote, effective immediately.

Grusd will lead Gracenote in driving product development as Nielsen continues to advance its Convergent TV strategy. As part of this transition, Sujit Dasmunshi will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer for Gracenote and will continue to play a critical role in growing the business.

“I’m honoured to join Nielsen and build on the tremendous innovation and growth that Gracenote has achieved under Sujit’s strong vision and strategy,” commented Grusd. “This is an exciting time as our industry embraces advanced technologies and we look for new ways of working with clients and increasing the value we bring to market. I’m excited to help define the next chapter of Gracenote.”

Grusd most recently served as the co-founder of Ethiqly AI, a venture-backed educational technology company that leverages AI to elevate human expression and empowerment. He previously served as Chief Strategy Officer at Snapchat, Chime and AOL, as well as Chief Legal Officer at Spotify and Chief Executive Officer at HuffPost. In addition, Grusd also held senior executive roles at Google, among others.