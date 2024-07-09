Poland: WBD’s TVN expands Eutelsat capacity

Eutelsat Group and TVN, the Polish subsidiary of Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), have agreed a new, multi-year, multi-transponder agreement renewing and expanding the group’s capacity at Eutelsat’s HOTBIRD video neighbourhood.

Under the deal, TVN will leverage the premium HOTBIRD capacity to enhance its services across its existing footprint as well as to support its broadcast activities during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Part of the additional capacity will be used during the Games to distribute seven dedicated channels including a 4K channel for the event.

HOTBIRD serves 130 million homes across Europe alone and 156 million homes including the MENA region. In addition to directly reaching satellite homes, the satellites also distribute TV channels to 90 per cent of cable and IPTV operators in Europe and MENA, making 13° East the leading DTH, cable, IP, and DTT provider across the region.

Laurence Delpy, President of the Video Business Unit, commented: “TVN Warner Bros Discovery is an anchor customer of Eutelsat, and we are honoured that it is extending its relationship with us. The HOTBIRD video neighbourhood plays a leading role in the dynamic Polish broadcast market, offering unequalled coverage of homes across Poland and further afield. We are excited to continue to support TVN WBD, ensuring that millions of homes can enjoy its exceptional content.”

Krzysztof Kozłowski, Vice President – Chief Technology Officer of TVN WBD, added: “We are delighted to be able to rely on our long-standing partner, Eutelsat to assure top quality service continuity for our customers as well as to deliver prime quality coverage of the live sporting events at this Summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games to millions of homes.”