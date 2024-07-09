Sky Kids announces trio of new commissions

Sky Kids has announced three new Sky Originals that will all be produced in the UK: Jaime’s Yoga Adventures, Ten Little…who? and Emerald.

YouTube sensation Jaime Amor is bringing movement and mindfulness to Sky Kids with her first ever TV series, Jaime’s Yoga Adventures. Kids will be taken on an inspiring journey to a world of story, song and yoga moves. Amor will be joined by animal characters in the show which aims to boost emotional resilience and encourage physical movement.

Following the huge success of Sky Kids Original Isadora Moon, viewers will be treated to a new spin-off commission, Emerald, also based on books by bestselling author Harriet Muncaster. Set to air in 2025, this show follows the journey of a mermaid Princess who swims to the beat of her own drum, as she learns how to navigate new family experiences through unexpected challenges, joys and adventures.

Ten Little…who? is a comedy animation series based on the bestselling picture books written by Mike Brownlow and illustrated by Simon Rickerty. Each episode will feature much-loved characters including elves, pirates, dinosaurs and more, who will be walking, talking and singing numbers all the way and aims to encourage playfulness with numbers for a young audience. The series will air in 2025, with a sneak preview for Christmas launching in December, Ten Little Elves.

Sky Kids has also announced that a number of popular shows will also be returning to screens:

Awesome Animals and Mini Me will offer a new segment in the show, seeing presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and his exercise buddies teach kids how to move like creatures, from snakes and scorpions to bats and butterflies. Set in five inspiring natural locations around the globe, the environments were created using Final Virtual Production, significantly reducing the production’s carbon footprint than if cast and crew had phyically visited each location.

Multi Award Winning 123 Number Squad! will return with a second season, following Paula, Billy and Tim: three best friends with a shared love of numbers and puzzle-solving, hanging out together in their playroom at 123 Numberville HQ.

Let’s Game returns for a fourth season with some of the biggest and best gamers in the world. Viewers can join DanTDM and friends as they play through a selection of popular games with all new challenges, quests, builds, and more.

Lucy Murphy, Director of Kids Content at Sky said: “I couldn’t be happier to announce these new shows – our audiences will have three great new shows to fall in love with as well as old friends returning with new seasons. These six commissions demonstrate our commitment to providing diverse and engaging entertainment which reflects children’s interests in a rapidly changing media environment. And it’s great to be working with so many talented creative partners all over the UK.”