Vodafone, Meta optimise short-form videos

Vodafone and Meta have collaborated on a new way to free up network capacity for all mobile customers, including allowing them to view more high-quality short videos. This network optimisation has been applied in eleven European markets since the start of June this year.

In an initial three-week test conducted in the UK in April, the companies recorded a meaningful reduction in network traffic for Meta applications across Vodafone’s mobile network. Vodafone freed up additional network resources on some of its most popular 4G/5G sites so that all mobile customers at these busy locations, such as shopping centres and transport hubs, benefitted.

Both Vodafone and Meta say they are open to working with all players in the ecosystem to continuously improve the efficient use of network resources. Together, Vodafone and Meta will support growth in new digital services, keep critical applications free of congestion, and save energy.

Alberto Ripepi, Chief Network Officer at Vodafone, commented: “Meta’s willingness to optimise the delivery of video for its applications leads the way for a more efficient use of existing network resources. Vodafone and Meta have implemented these optimisations across Vodafone’s European markets and intend to continue collaborating to foster additional efficiencies.”

Meta affirms it is focused on building on its existing optimisation and efficiency work by continuing to make improvements in video engineering and infrastructure deployment, to enhance both the user experience and the efficiency of video applications.

“Our relationship with Vodafone is a long-term partnership, and collaboration on video optimisation is an opportunity to drive innovation and shape the future of the internet. We are committed to continuing our collaboration with innovative partners like Vodafone, device manufacturers, equipment vendors and the wider digital ecosystem, to push the boundaries of video optimisation,” added Gaya Nagarajan, Vice-President of Network Engineering at Meta.