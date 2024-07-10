AudienceXpress partners with On Device

AudienceXpress, Comcast’s video media sales house, has announced its partnership with brand lift measurement company On Device to offer advertisers the ability to measure the effectiveness of their campaigns across all video inventory types, including CTV.

Focusing on international markets, the partnership will see brands that use the media buying company AudienceXpress leveraging On Device’s brand lift measurement system and effectiveness research capabilities. Advertisers will be able to track performance against key brand KPIs — awareness, consideration, brand recall, purchase intent, with surveys completed by fully consenting panel members — while using AudienceXpress granular audience data to target viewers across devices.

On Device’s ID-verified first-party consumer panel offers in-depth demographic and interest data, enabling accurate control and exposed measurement. Advertisers will also benefit from On Device’s customised benchmarking system to suit different campaign requirements and extensive post-campaign reports and recommendations.

“This partnership strengthens our commitment to pioneering the delivery of the most up-to-date and flexible brand impact solutions for media buyers to succeed in the new video advertising ecosystem, while further enhancing our position as the go-to partner in Europe for advertising technology,” said Massimo de Magistris, Vice President, Demand Sales & Strategy at AudienceXpress. “It also underscores the power of CTV as a full-funnel channel, bolstering confidence in marketers and industry growth as a result.”

“It’s great to partner with AudienceXpress; its expertise in premium video advertising technology combined with our cross-platform brand lift measurement capabilities will allow brands to unlock key insights from their campaign performance and enhance their media investment,” added Sarah Robson, Global Head of Advertising Effectiveness at On Device.