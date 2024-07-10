Data: 24% of sports fans watching Euro 2024 in pub
July 10, 2024
As Gareth Southgate’s England team prepare for this evening’s [July 10th] semi-final clash against The Netherlands, Kantar Media TGI has looked into how audiences have been engaging with the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. Kantar Media’s GB TGI data found that:
- Football is unrivalled when it comes to drawing people into pubs:
- 24 per cent of sports fans will be/have been sitting down for the Euros at the pub
- Many Euros watchers fit the stereotypes of liking a pint – 33 per cent say it’s worth paying extra for good quality beer
- Euros fans are 28 per cent more likely than the average lager drinker to say they drink Heineken (a prominent sponsor for the Champions League)
- Euro 2024 brings good opportunities for brands. Among those who were intending to follow Euro 2024:
- 40 per cent are more likely to notice brands who sponsor big football events like Euro 2024
- 34 per cent agree that sponsoring big events like Euros 2024 improve their perception of a brand.
- 26 per cent are more likely to buy from brands who sponsor Euro 2024
- Taking a closer look at those who are more likely to buy from brands who sponsor Euro 2024:
- 83 per cent are aged under 44
- They earn 12 per cent more than the average Euros fan
- 2.1 times more likely to be influenced by celebrity influencers when making their purchase.
- The sponsors of Euro 2024 fit nicely with the tournament’s core audience:
- Adidas is an official Euro 2024 sponsor and close watchers of the tournament are 38 per cent more likely than the average adult to say they bought Adidas clothes or accessories in the last 12 months.
- Euros fans are more likely than the average online adult to be interested in a range of other topics:
- 52 per cent more likely than the average adult to be interested in motoring
- 47 per cent more likely to be interested in property
- 46 per cent more likely to be interested in finance and the economy
- 44 per cent more likely to be interested in politics