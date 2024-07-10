Samsung workers extend strike indefinitely

A union representing workers at tech giant Samsung Electronics has called on its roughly 30,000 members to go on strike indefinitely, as part of its campaign for better pay and benefits.

The announcement came on the last day of a three-day general strike being held by the National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU), which said it had made the decision to double down on action after management at the South Korean company showed no intention of holding talks over its demands. The union wants a 3.5 per cent basic pay increase and an extra day’s holiday.

The NSEU, which represents nearly a quarter of Samsung Electronics’ workers in South Korea, said its actions had disrupted production, although Samsung has disputed these claims.

“Samsung Electronics will ensure no disruptions occur in the production lines. The company remains committed to engaging in good faith negotiations with the union,” the firm told BBC News.

However, the union said: “The company has no intention to engage in a dialogue even after the first general strike, thus we declare a second general strike starting from July 10th, lasting indefinitely.”

The NSEU said about 6,500 workers have been taking part in the strike so far and called on more of its members to join the action.

Samsung Electronics is the world’s largest maker of memory chips, smartphones and televisions. Last week, it said it expects its profits for the three months to June 2024 to jump 15-fold on the wave of an AI boom.