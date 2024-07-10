Sandbox collaborates with Walmart+

Sandbox Group, the London-based group operating a network of learning businesses, is collaborating with Walmart+ to offer its members an exclusive limited-time offer.

As part of the offer, Sandbox’s learning and entertainment app for kids, PlayKids+, will be offered for 3 free months to Walmart+ members in the US, worth over $25 in value. The offer will be timed to coincide with the summer vacation and will run from now until October 8th.

To be eligible for the offer, users will need to be a monthly or annual Walmart+ member, or sign up for a 30-day free trial of Walmart+. Members can find their unique promo code in the Limited-time Offer Center section of their Walmart+ member hub, accessible on Walmart.com or in the Walmart app. They will then redeem it through PlayKids+’ website after successful PlayKids+ account creation.

Once redeemed, Walmart+ members will have access to PlayKids+’ entire library of learning games, videos and podcasts, offering families hours of safe, fun entertainment. In the award-winning, COPPA certified app, children will find original shows and classic children’s animations, including favourites like Pocoyo, Masaha and the Bear and Talking Tom.

PlayKids+ is the next generation of Sandbox’s award-winning PlayKids app with enhanced functionality, adaptive user experience and a choice of three different languages, including Spanish, making the app a great fit for US companies wishing to cater to their Latino audience.

Shan Eisenberg, CCO at Sandbox, commented: “We’re excited to present Walmart+ members with a great-quality, limited-time offer just ahead of the school vacation. We know that keeping young kids busy and entertained over summer can be a challenge for many families so we are thrilled to offer the perk of 3 months free PlayKids+ and with it hours of educational kids’ games, videos and more.”