21.6m watch England semi-final win on ITV

A peak of 21.6 million viewers across TV and streaming watched ITV’s coverage of England vs Netherlands on July 10th as Gareth Southgate’s team secured their place in the Euro 2024 final. This is the highest peak audience on a single channel since December 2022, when the nation watched England’s quarter-final game against France on ITV in the FIFA World Cup.

The audience was significantly up on the 18.4 million the watched England beat Slovakia in the last-16 match (also on ITV), and the 16.8 million who watched England eliminate Switzerland in the quarter-final game on BBC.

Across TV and streaming, an average audience of 19.6 million viewers watched the semi-final match between 8pm and 9:55pm across ITV1 and ITVX, with 12.7 million viewers watching the overall coverage between 6.30pm and 10.45pm – a 64 per cent share of viewing.

ITVX saw a record breaking number of people come to the platform to livestream the coverage, with 16.8 million streams of ITV’s coverage of the semi-final, ITVX’s biggest ever livestream audience and the highest livestream audience of the tournament.

England will take on Spain in the final on July 14th, with live coverage on ITV1/ITVX and BBC One.