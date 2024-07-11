A+E Networks FAST channels on Titan OS

A+E Networks EMEA has announced a partnership with Europe’s Titan OS to launch five FAST channels in the UK and Ireland – Inside Crime, Mystery TV, World War TV, History Hunters and Deal Masters.

Titan OS powers Philips smart TVs in the region. The channels are accessible via the channel EPG from the homepage and also via a dedicated button on the remote control. The channels will also soon be rolled out on JVC devices.

“A+E Networks EMEA’s decision to launch its channels on Titan OS is a big step forward for our continued growth,” commented Judith Diaz, content partnerships director at Titan OS. “As a European company, we understand the importance of offering localised content that resonates with all audiences. These five new channels add even more variety to Titan OS’s portfolio of premium and brand-safe content that will be a great addition for both viewers and advertisers.”

Julie Mitchelmore, VP of product and commercial partnerships and regional director for MENA at A+E Networks, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Titan OS to launch our exciting FAST portfolio of channels. Viewers will now have access to our amazing library of content, featuring captivating history, true crime, mystery, and world war stories. This collaboration offers fresh ways to enjoy our best factual entertainment.”