Barb issues tender for Barb Data Hub

Barb, the industry’s standard for understanding what people watch, has issued an invitation to tender (ITT) for Barb Data Hub, a new centralised system for accessing its viewing figures.

As part of its strategic priorities, Barb is undergoing a change in its data distribution strategy and is planning to set up a centralised Barb Data Hub. The ITT is for a contractor partner to develop the new hub and codebase for the audience measurement service.

The Barb Data Hub aims to reduce duplication of databases and application of calculation methodologies, while mitigating interdependencies in a way that Barb says will allow it to become expert buyers of the various data components of its service. This strategy will also bring more ownership of both data and code.

These changes aim to enhance Barb’s core services through increased investment and seeks to synthesise data available from suppliers with evolving data requirements of all its industry stakeholders.

Caroline Baxter, Chief Operating Officer at Barb, commented: “This an exciting moment for Barb, as we begin the process of implementing our new data distribution strategy. This ITT will help us decide on the platform we wish to develop the Barb Data Hub on and codebase to partner with, as well as its ongoing maintenance and service delivery.”

The deadline for proposal submissions is August 20th.