ITV launches ReLoved eBay marketplace

ITV has partnered with eBay and PropUp Project, a not-for-profit organisation which specialises in rehoming and reselling props and other items from the film and television industry, to launch ITV ReLoved, an official eBay marketplace.

ITV ReLoved will offer fans the chance to purchase a wide range of props, costumes, furniture and other behind the scenes items from popular ITV shows, such as Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The ITV ReLoved store provides a second life for these items while at the same time offering a way for ITV to reduce waste, with all ITV profits going towards charitable causes. The marketplace has launched with a variety of unique items available to buy, from Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories desk and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’s Read My Lips Stool, through to Emmerdale resident Mandy Dingle’s jumper from the show’s 10,000th episode and signed stars from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, with items to be continually added.

Shoppers will also be able to purchase everyday household goods including tableware, home furnishings and items of clothing from the wardrobe department.

Phil Holdgate, Head of Sustainability at ITV Studios, commented: “We are really excited to officially launch the ITV ReLoved eBay store as a way to help us reduce waste by finding new homes for items that ITV doesn’t need anymore but are way too good to throw away. Collaborating with great partners such as eBay and PropUp Project has been a dream: everyone has been really engaged in this idea since we first started talking about it earlier this year and the feedback has been really positive. The ITV ReLoved store also allows our viewers to own a piece of their favourite shows and, with ITV’s profits going to charitable causes, there are numerous benefits.”

Emma Chaplin, Co-Founder of PropUp Project, added: “PropUp Project was set up to tackle the waste issue in the screen industries – we are passionate about ensuring leftover props, sets and costumes do not go to waste but find a second life. As a small non-profit organisation, we’re really excited to be partnering with ITV and eBay on such an important circular initiative. We are proud to be opening the doors on the ReLoved store – so if you want to don a dress worn by a daytime star, sit on the sofa from an iconic entertainment set, or purchase a keepsake from Corrie, check out the ITV ReLoved store today.”