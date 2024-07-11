National Film Archive equipped with cloud-based VoD solution

Redge Technologies, a premium end-to-end technology provider for streaming services in CEE and MENA, has won a public tender to provide a VoD platform for National Film Archive (Filmoteka Narodowa).

Ninateka is a VoD service offering a wide range of cultural and educational content, including films, documentaries, animations, theatre recordings,and other audiovisual materials. The service is operated by the National Film Archive – Audiovisual Institute, and its goal is to promote Polish culture and national heritage.

The newly launched Ninateka portal is fully based on Redge Media TVaaS, a cloud-based turnkey solution that covers all aspects of operating an OTT service, including: asset management, e-commerce and subscription management, analytics and business intelligence, and video delivery services.

Thanks to the collaboration between FINA and Redge Technologies, Ninateka, previously available only in browsers, on Android, and iOS, is now also accessible on SmartTV (Samsung and LG) and Android TV, significantly expanding its reach and accessibility. Moreover, Redge Technologies has provided a refreshed user interface that aligns with the evolving visual identity of the brand, appealing to a broader audience.

On the security front, Redge Technologies has implemented Vestigit, an advanced content protection solution. This system employs watermarking to mark the material within the stream, enabling the identification of users who unlawfully obtain the content.