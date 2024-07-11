TF1+ adds third-party content

France’s TF1 group has announced an aggregation strategy by adding contents from sports media brand L’Équipe, daily newspaper Le Figaro, and music-streaming platform Deezer to its to its TF1+ free-to-view streaming platform.

“These first agreements mark a step change in our digital acceleration strategy, with the aggregation of appealing third-party content that complements nicely our current content line up,” TF1 explained in a press release.

Six months after its launch, TF1+ is already pulling in 4 million streamers daily, and 33 million monthly (with a peak of 35.4 million in May). TF1+ is now the most popular platform among younger audiences in the country, attracting on average over 1.3 million 15–34-year-olds a day.

The new content will be accessible from the TF1+ home page via a separate portal for each theme and via the ‘Live’ option, alongside its own live channels and the library of FAST channels already available on TF1+.

Rodolphe Belmer, TF1 Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We have big ambitions for our platform. In just a few months, TF1+ has established itself as the leading free streaming platform in France. And TF1+ has begun the next phase of the rollout with the extension of its services to Belgium and Luxembourg on 18 June, aiming to become the go-to free streaming platform for the French-speaking world. These first aggregation tie-ups mark a step change in our digital acceleration strategy. Aggregating content from trusted providers with extensive audience reach will make our platform even more attractive and expand the range of programmes available to our users 24/7. TF1+ offers formidable exposure to our new partners L’Équipe, Le Figaro and Deezer. I’m delighted with these agreements, which can only increase the power of the popular, high-quality content that lies at the heart of what we do.”