Brougham named Channel 4 Streaming Business Director

Channel 4 has announced the appointment of Ruth Brougham as Streaming Business Director.

In this newly created role, Brougham will join Channel 4’s Executive Team and will report to Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Allan. Brougham, who will be based in Leeds, will help to set and lead Channel 4’s streaming operations, product team and roadmap, driving growth to ensure Channel 4 becomes the world’s first public service streamer. She will work closely with Kiran Nataraja, who, in her recently expanded role as Director of Streaming & Content Strategy, has editorial leadership of Channel 4 streaming.

Allan commented: “Ruth will play a vital role in driving our transformation into Britain’s first public service streamer. She will focus on a wide range of streaming initiatives, developing our platforms and working alongside our content, marketing, data, technology and commercial teams to super-charge our streaming efforts into the future.”

Brougham added: “I am delighted to be joining Channel 4, an incredible, purpose-led business, at a time when the focus on digital channels is so critical. I am excited to be part of delivering the Fast Forward strategy and to help shape the future of Channel 4.”

Brougham was most recently Head of Digital Banking at Virgin Money, helping deliver a digital first agenda and driving the creation of a new, single customer app. Prior to this, she has accrued Commercial, Customer and Digital cross-sector experience over the past twenty years in a variety of senior leadership roles with Centrica and Barclays UK.