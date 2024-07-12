Canal+ London listing?

Canal+ is reportedly exploring a potential London listing for its TV unit. Owner Vivendi is said to be working with advisers on a FTSE listing that could take place as soon as the end of this year, according to Bloomberg.

Vivendi shares rose as much as 6.4 per cent following the report, which comes as the media conglomerate – which is controlled by French billionaire Vincent Bollore – works on a plan announced in 2023 to spin off several units as Bollore believes the current combination attracts a value discount.

Each of the units, namely Canal+, advertising arm Havas, and an investment company through which it owns publisher and retailer Lagardere, would be listed separately.