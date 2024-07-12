Channel 4 streaming audience up 30% YoY

Barb data shows Channel 4’s streaming audience in June is up 30 per cent on the same month last year. Meanwhile, the channel continues to grow its overall audience, attracting new digital natives while migrating existing viewers to digital platforms, with 3 per cent year on year growth in viewing across streaming and linear combined in June. Additionally, viewing among ABC1s is up 23 per cent in June.

The data – published as the channel pursues its Fast Forward strategy to become the first public service streamer – also shows the proportion of total viewing via streaming is up by 29 per cent year on year over the first six months of 2024.

A range of shows proved popular with Channel 4’s streaming top ten, based on viewer minutes, including The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot, which gives the true crime format a new twist by having the real players watch themselves played by actors; Dance Moms, where notoriously demanding dance instructor Abby Lee Miller oversees her budding young dancers and their mothers; and, The Gathering (pictured), where a violent attack on a teenager at an illegal beach rave sends shockwaves of suspicion through a Merseyside community.

The top ten also includes: Married At First Sight Australia, Big Bang Theory, Celebrity Gogglebox, England football internationals against Iceland and Bosnia & Herzegovina, Made In Chelsea, Hollyoaks and Taskmaster.

Kiran Nataraja, Director of Streaming & Content Strategy, commented: “Our strong performance in June, with success across a wide range of titles, demonstrates the clear editorial and content approach set out in our Fast Forward strategy. Despite the tough competitive landscape with UEFA Euro 2024, audiences continued to flock to Channel 4 streaming last month as a destination to discover innovative new commissions, alongside well-loved brands.”