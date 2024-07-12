Dubarry stepping down at Arcep

Arcep Director-General, Cécile Dubarry, will be leaving the French media regulator on August 19th, and will take up the role Director-General of the Institut Mines-Télécom on the same date.

Dubarry began her career in 1994 at the Directorate-General of Posts and Telecommunications then, from 1997 to 2002, at the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority. In 2002, she was named Deputy Director, then department head in 2005, Assistant to the Director of the Media development department. From 2009 to 2017, she was the Head of the Digital economy department for the Ministry of the Economy and Finance’s Directorate-General for Enterprise and Industry (DGE), before being appointed Director-General of Arcep

“I want to extend my most sincere thanks to Cécile Dubarry for her exceptional work at the head of Arcep’s departments. The quality of our collaboration was invaluable to the successful completion of our regulatory workstreams over the past few years. Her deep commitment and tremendous expertise in the regulated sectors have unquestionably contributed to Arcep’s very positive results, which were commended in the 2023 Court of Audit report,” said Arcep Chair, Laure de La Raudière.

Dubarry’s successor will be announced in the coming days.